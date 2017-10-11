Many of the flooding problems during the rainy reason is due to clogged storm sewers.

Litter accumulating in the storm sewers and drains and the inability – in some cases to even bother – by the municipality to keep them clean can quickly become an emergency.

The latest was in Santa Ana, on Tuesday afternoon, when clogged storm sewers in several parts of the community on the west side of San Jose, generated panic for residents of Salitrillos and Rio Oro, among others.

The downpours meant the water levels rose in seconds, flooding a number of homes. The main street, the ‘old road’ at some points seemed like a river.

Although the Tuesday afternoon rains were not that strong, it was necessary that some families had to leave their homes as a preventive measure.

Earlier in the season, a number of areas of downtown San Jose, mainly in the area of Chinatown, suffered a similar situation.

Littering is the main cause. Using the ‘cunetas’ (storm gullies) as garbage deposits is another.

On your street, keeping the storm sewers clean of litter and debris reduces the risk of flooding.

Around your home, ensure drains are not clogged, eavestroughs are clean for leaves. A good pair of rubber boots, rain gear, a shovel, and pails will come in handy to remove accumulating water. If water does start to accumulate in your house, recommended is to cut the power from the main terminal. Restore electricity only after checking all appliances and circuits are free from water.

If you live near a stream or river, keep an eye on water levels and currents.

Be safe, stay dry.

