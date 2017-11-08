Riteve Closed Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11
The vehicular inspection stations, Riteve, will be closed on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 for its annual Technical Training. The closure affects all stations across the country.
The Riteve said normal operations will resume on Monday the 13th. The Riteve is closed on Sundays.
For any questions on the closures of if you have an appointment for those dates call 800 788 0000. To schedule or reschedule an appointment the number is 905 788 0000.
U.S. Embassy Closed Friday, Nov. 10
In commemoration of Veterans Day, the U.S. Embassy San Jose and Consular Section will be closed on Friday, November 10.
Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday, observed annually on November 11, that honors military veterans; that is, persons who served in the United States Armed Forces.
It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I; major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect.
The United States previously observed Armistice Day. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
The Embassy, located in Pavas, will reopen its doors on Monday, November 13, at the usual time of 8:00 am.