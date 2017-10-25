In La Cruz, Guancaste, the Coast Guard continues to supply drinking water to communities affected by tropical storm Nate.





In the photos provided on the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) Facebook page, officers of the Puerto Mora Coast Guard station in La Cruz, ontinue to provide their help to the communities affected by Nate, only during this weekend distributing some 23.000 liters of drinking water in La Cruz, Cuajiniquil, Las Vegas, Las Melinas, El Cancrejal and Aguas Calientes.



Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.