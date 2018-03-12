Anyone how has lived or continues to live in Guanacaste knows the problem with the water, a province that has been hit by water shortages due to weather conditions in recent years.

But that is no hindrance to the plans by the Coca-Cola Company to uproot its La Uruca plant to Liberia. The company confirms they are aware of the water problem that plagues the business and tourism sector, and as such will take measures to maintain their plant. Also, their operations of production of concentrates are not intensive in the use of the natural liquid.

For the new plant, some 34,000 square meters (366,000 square feet), Coca-Cola says it will use its own wells for production and will reinforce consumption with other wells that are within Solarium free zone (Zona Franca), across from the Daniel Oduber international airport, also known as the Liberia airport, where the new facilities will be built.

The new Coca-Cola Concentrate plant is expected to start production on January 1, 2020, which will be among the best in the world, will create 130 direct jobs locally and some 65 to 100 indirect.

As to the water, “Yes there was planning foreseeing this issue and authorized wells will be used. A bottler of any product uses more water, but we work with concentrates and the plant will use high-tech equipment that saves resources,” said William Segura, manager of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Coca-Cola Centroamérica.

According to the Coca-Cola Company, it will apply strategies to ration the use of water in toilets, irrigation systems, cooling towers, and production.

The decision to move operations to Guanacaste was more about logistical advantage, the proximity to the Daniel Oduber international airport, the ease of getting to other parts of Central America and the commitment to invest outside the Greater Metropolitan Area of San Jose or GAM.

With the start of operations of the new plant in Liberia, the doors of the facilities that operated in La Uruca for the last 50 years will be closed.

The La Uruca plant produces packages of concentrates used for the Coca-Cola drink and exported to bottling plants in Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and the European Union.

The Guancaste plant, that will be twice the size of the San Jose plant will allow double production, according to company spokespersons.

“With the US$50 million investment being made by Coca-Cola in the new plant, we aim to double exports by 2024,” said Roberto Mercadé, president of Coca-Cola for Latin America and Central America.

Source: La Republica