Cold Front Over Gulf Of Mexico Responsible For Winds and Cool Temperatures in Costa Rica

Q COSTA RICA – A cold front (high pressure) over the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean is the reason for the strong winds and cool temperatures in Costa Rica over the last couple of days, that is expected to continue today, Sunday and possible a few days more.

The Instituto Meterológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service – reports wind gusts of up to 90 km/h around the Central Valley and North Pacific (Guanacaste).

On the Caribbean side and the northern zone, there are reports of intermittent rain.

The IMN says this is cold front 22 of the season.

The temperature in Greater metropolitan Area of San Jose has been some 3 degrees Celsius or lower than normal seasonal temperatures, dipping to around 15 Celsius at night, even cooler in higher elevations like Moravia.

It wasn’t uncommon to see people wearing overcoats, I mean winter jackets and not just sweaters on Saturday morning in the area of La Sabana.

In Santa Ana, where the Q is located, howling winds were constant through the night. The Sunday morning temperature is a cool 19 Celsius and an expected high of only 27C. The sun is shining, but it’s cold out there.

