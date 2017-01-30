Colombia and Peru Back Mexico in Trump Border Wall Conflict

TODAY COLOMBIA – The Presidents of Peru and Colombia expressed their support for Mexico this weekend regarding the wall US President Donald Trump is planning to build along the border to out immigrants.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru and Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia both made statements about the controversial border wall plan at a meeting in the southern region of Arequipa, Peru, during which they called for strengthening the so-called Alliance of the Pacific.

“We are seeing at the moment that (Mexico) is facing serious difficulties that are not of its doing,” PPK said in reference to Trump’s border wall, as well as the 20-percent tax he plans to impose on all goods coming over the border to pay for its construction.

“We have to show solidarity in our ideals, in world trade, which has done so much good,” PPK said.

President Santos stressed the need to “join the call of countries that highlight the principles that have done so much good for the world,” and added that “there are uncertain clouds floating around the world and the way to proceed now is to reaffirm the internal solidity between countries and the alliances between countries.”

“We want to join in this call to countries to uphold those principles that the world has so agreed upon, principles of free trade, respect of treaties, a joint search for multilateral solutions to multilateral problems,” he said.

None of the leaders in Colombia and Peru mentioned Trump directly but stressed the importance of respecting trade agreements and global integration.

Sources: El Comercio; El Universal.

Article originally appeared on Panampost.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

Article originally appeared on Today Colombia and is republished here with permission.