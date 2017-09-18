If you were not born in the country you were, what would your life be like? Would you be the same person? The website, IfItWereMyHome.com, is your gateway to understanding life outside your home.

Their country comparison tool allows one to compare living conditions in your own country to those of another. Select a country or region to compare, and begin your exploration.

For Americans, if your home where Costa Rica instead of the United United you would…

Make 75.57% less money

Spend 89.31% less on health care

Use 85.28% less electricity

Be 8.22% more likely to be unemployed

Consume 82.06% less oil

Be 2.2 times more likely to be murdered

Be 49.57% less likely to be in prison

Experience 11.78% more of a class divide

Be 50% less likely to have HIV/AIDS

If you are Canadian and Costa Rica were your home instead you would…

Be 6 times more likely to be murdered

Make 70.07% less money

Be 3 times more likely to be in prison

Be 11.27% more likely to be unemployed

Use 87.5% less electricity

Consume 83.64% less oil

Spend 83.44% less money on health care

Die 3.44 years sooner

Experience 56.7% more of a class divide

About Costa Rica

With its 4,755,234 people, Costa Rica is the 123rd largest country in the world by population. It is the 128th largest country in the world by area with 51,100 square kilometers.

Although explored by the Spanish early in the 16th century, initial attempts at colonizing Costa Rica proved unsuccessful due to a combination of factors, including disease from mosquito-infested swamps, brutal heat, resistance by natives, and pirate raids.

It was not until 1563 that a permanent settlement of Cartago was established in the cooler, fertile central highlands. The area remained a colony for some two and a half centuries. In 1821, Costa Rica became one of the several Central American provinces that jointly declared their independence from Spain.

Two years later it joined the United Provinces of Central America, but this federation disintegrated in 1838, at which time Costa Rica proclaimed its sovereignty and independence.

Since the late 19th century, only two brief periods of violence have marred the country’s democratic development. In 1949, Costa Rica dissolved its armed forces. Although it still maintains a large agricultural sector, Costa Rica has expanded its economy to include strong technology and tourism industries.

The standard of living is relatively high. Land ownership is widespread.

Languages spoken: Spanish (official), English

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.