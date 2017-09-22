The Consejo Nacional Vialidad (CONAVI)- National Road Council – in a statement said the final designs studies for the construction of 107 kilometers of the Ruta 32 (the San Jose – Limon) are supposed to be ready by the end of September.
The Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Germán Valverde, explained that once received, the Administration has 45 calendar days to review the plans and approve them, a process in which additional adjustments could be requested if necessary, although both sides have been working very closely in this process.
“The Administration’s goal is to start work on Ruta 32 before the end of the year. While CHEC (China Harbor Engineering Company) is moving forward with the designs, the administration has been working hard on all the advance requirements, such as: coordination with other institutions for the relocation of public services, contracting of a second archaeological study, cadastral survey of expropriations, among other things,” the minister said.