The Consejo Nacional Vialidad (CONAVI)- National Road Council – in a statement said the final designs studies for the construction of 107 kilometers of the Ruta 32 (the San Jose – Limon) are supposed to be ready by the end of September.

The Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Germán Valverde, explained that once received, the Administration has 45 calendar days to review the plans and approve them, a process in which additional adjustments could be requested if necessary, although both sides have been working very closely in this process.

“The Administration’s goal is to start work on Ruta 32 before the end of the year. While CHEC (China Harbor Engineering Company) is moving forward with the designs, the administration has been working hard on all the advance requirements, such as: coordination with other institutions for the relocation of public services, contracting of a second archaeological study, cadastral survey of expropriations, among other things,” the minister said.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.