At the end of October this year, operations will start at a plant in Guanacaste that will process leftovers from pineapple production to produce biofertilizers.

The production plant is in the process of being built in the Villa del Tarso estate, in Upala, and will be dedicated to the cultivation of organic pineapples.

“… The implementation of the plant was undertaken by the administration of Valle del Torso, in order to manage the 220 tons of stubble generated per hectare of pineapple. This involves a pilot plan that aims to find a solution to the amount of stubble- the term used to describe surplus from the pineapple harvest- that is generated in the country by the agricultural exploitation of this product.”

Nacion.com reported that “… The project is being developed by the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) in coordination with the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, Environment and Energy, and Economic Planning and Development. It is also being financed by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID).”

