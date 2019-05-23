On Wednesday, the Correos de Costa Rica (Post Office) unveiled the new X-ray equipment for scanning parcels.

The equipment, donated by the Embassy of the United States, has the capacity to store up to 150,000 images, which can be accessed for a more exhaustive review in case of detecting any irregularity, as well as to use them as evidence in a criminal case.

The scanner allows detecting any threat, including drugs and explosives, through a high-capacity X-ray generator that penetrates a large number of materials such as metals and plastic.

By means of colors, the operator can identify any type of suspicious substance or object in packages that are entered or dispatched from the Centro de Tratamiento Postal (Postal Treatment Center).

The center processes some 40,000 pieces daily, between packages and mail, of national and international origin.

