What a wild finish! First, an initial penalty is determined to have been off-side through VAR. Then, Costa Rica are awarded another penalty shortly thereafter. Bryan Ruiz hits the crossbar but the ball bounces off goalie Yann Sommer’s head and into the net to finish 2-2.

It a happened in the last few minutes of the game, the Ruiz goal clocked in at minute 93.

Unbelievable!

Costa Rica sheds the title of the team with not having scored a goal in the World Cup 2018 and goes home with one point rather than a zero.

After all is said and done, Brazil and Switzerland are moving on from Group E, Costa Rica is packing its bags for the trip home.