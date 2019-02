The government of Carlos Alvarado abstained from signing the declaration of the Lima Group demanding “the immediate exit of Nicolás Maduro and the cessation of the usurpation, respecting the constitutional authority of the National Assembly and the President in Charge, Juan Guaidó”, as a condition for the holding of new democratic elections.

Costa Rica refused to sign the declaration signed in Bogotá Colombia, on Monday.

Eleven of the 14 members of the Lima Group – Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela – signed the declaration.

While other countries sent presidents and chancellors and including the participation of United States vice-president, Mike Pence, Costa Rica delegated its participation to the chargé d’affaires in Colombia, Alexis Coto.

On Twitter, President Carlos tweeted “Costa Rica calls for the cessation of violence in Venezuela and categorically rejects military intervention. We advocate a political, peaceful exit and an institutional route.”

In Colombia, after his address to diplomats of the Lima Group, Guaido, who is in defiance of orders from Maduro’s administration prohibiting him from leaving Venezuelan territory, met with Venezuelan refugees who are living in poverty in Colombia’s capital.

