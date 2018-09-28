By 2050, a quarter of Costa Rica’s population will be 60 years old or older, according to projections from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Census.

For this reason, more and more businesses and tour operators have started to give importance to activities aimed at this sector that place Costa Rica as one of the best countries for the elderly, both for nationals and foreigners (expats).

The growing offers available to attractive to seniors include destination holidays, a variety of activities that include visits to national parks, mountain and beach resorts.

Hotels, like many other businesses, have special rates for “ciudadanos de oro” (the Spanish term for seniors).

Currently, the country occupies the first position in the 2018 ranking of destinations for this population sector, prepared by International Living magazine, surpassing Mexico, Portugal and Malaysia.