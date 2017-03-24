Costa Rica Beer Market Growing: Genessee Beer Joins The Growing List Of Beer Brands

Q COSTA RICA – Costa Rica’s Florida Ice & Farm Co (FIFCO) has started selling the Genesee beer brand in the country, which is produced in the U.S. by North American Breweries (NAB).

NAB, headquartered in Rochester, New York was formed in 2009 and since 2012 is owned by FIFCO. NAB owns and operates four U.S. breweries and four retail locations in New York, Vermont, Oregon and Washington.

In Costa Rica, among the FIFCO holdings is the Cerveceria Costa Rica (Costa Rica Brewery) that brews and markets brands such as Imperial, Pilsen, Bavaria and Heineken (under license); and imports & distributes brands such as Corona (Mexico), Budweiser (U.S.), Labatt Blue, (Canada), Paulaner (Germany) and Toña (Nicaragua), among others

FIFCO brands in Costa Rica also includes Pepsi products, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff Ice, Cuba Libre, Bliss, Cristal (water), Tropical, Tampico, Kern’s, and Maxxx Energy. The company is also into milk products and recently added the Musmanni chain of retail stores.

And now Genesee.

Beer imports rose by 63% from 2011 to 2015 and, according to the importers, this positive trend will continue. Other significant importers in the domestic market, in addition to FIFCO, are Grupo Pampa and Auto Mercado.

Grupo Pampa imports the brands Sol, Carta Blanca, Tecate, Dos X and La Trappe. While Auto Mercado had a portfolio of about 150 imported beers, including Bitburger, Blue Moon, De Koninck, Miller, Warsteiner and Chouffe.

Regionally, data from the Business Intelligence Unit at CentralAmericaData shows that in the first nine months of 2016 the Central American countries as a whole imported US$203 million worth of alcoholic beverages, the largest buying country was Panama with US$51 million, followed by Guatemala with US$50 million and Costa Rica with US$47 million.”

Source: Elfinancierocr.com; Centralamericandata.com

