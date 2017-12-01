The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rica’s Social Security, known commonly as “La Caja” is commemorating today, December 1, the International Day of Struggle Against HIV/AIDS, with awareness actions in medical centers throughout the country.

Public hospitals, clinics and other health centers will provide nformation to prevent illnesses, among them HIV/AIDS.

For several days now, the CCSS presented the campaign ‘Active but protected’ with which it hopes that people lose their fear and go to the different medical centers to have the HIV test.

The Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Salud) data reveals , reflect that the iincidence of HIV went from 685 cases in 2012 to 979 in 2016, that is, the rate went from 14.6 per 100 thousand inhabitants in 2012 to 20 for 100 thousand inhabitants last year.

It also reveals that 87.23% of those infected in the country are men, that is, for each infected woman there are seven men.