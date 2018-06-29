(Nizhny Novgorod, Russia) Costa Rica’s national team coach Oscar Ramirez admitted he was unsure about his future after the team played its third and final World Cup game on Wednesday.

The Ticos lost the first two and tied the third, landing in last place in Group E.

Ramirez, under growing pressure in Costa Rica, could become the first World Cup managerial casualty. Asked if he would stay on as coach, Ramirez, who has led the team since 2015, was non-committal.

“I don’t know. Tomorrow we will fly back home and I will see,” he told reporters. “Right now I know nothing about my fate. I know I am going home to see my family,” said Ramirez.