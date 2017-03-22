Costa Rica Construction Sector Grew 4.2% in 2016

Q COSTA RICA – The number of constructions works in Costa Rica grew by 4.2% compared to 2015, mainly explained by the increase of 16% in the province of San Jose and 11% in Guanacaste.
According tothe report by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC):
In 2016, the number of works increased by 4.2% compared to 2015. Overall there was an increase for all provinces, the greatest increase was in the province of San José with 16.4%, followed by Guanacaste with 10.5%.
Permits for housing construction in 2016 show an increase of 15.10% compared to 2015, standing out in particular are those measuring less than 40 m2 with an increase of 35.3%, and those measuring 40 to 70 m2 with 19.8%; on the other hand, the largest decline was seen in homes with measuring from 150 to 200m2 with -14.1%.
The INEC annual report includes data from construction permits granted by the 81 local governments – the municipalities – across the country, that includes basic information such permits for type for construction, extension, repair or earth moving; class, destination, economic activity and financing of the work; number of works, area and value of the construction, as well as the predominant materials.
See report by the INEC. (In Spanish)