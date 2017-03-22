Costa Rica Construction Sector Grew 4.2% in 2016

Q COSTA RICA – The number of constructions works in Costa Rica grew by 4.2% compared to 2015, mainly explained by the increase of 16% in the province of San Jose and 11% in Guanacaste.

According tothe report by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC):

In 2016, the number of works increased by 4.2% compared to 2015. Overall there was an increase for all provinces, the greatest increase was in the province of San José with 16.4%, followed by Guanacaste with 10.5%.

Permits for housing construction in 2016 show an increase of 15.10% compared to 2015, standing out in particular are those measuring less than 40 m2 with an increase of 35.3%, and those measuring 40 to 70 m2 with 19.8%; on the other hand, the largest decline was seen in homes with measuring from 150 to 200m2 with -14.1%.

The INEC annual report includes data from construction permits granted by the 81 local governments – the municipalities – across the country, that includes basic information such permits for type for construction, extension, repair or earth moving; class, destination, economic activity and financing of the work; number of works, area and value of the construction, as well as the predominant materials.



See report by the INEC. (In Spanish)

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related