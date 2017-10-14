For the 2017-2018 cruise ship season, the Caribbean port town of Limon expects the arrival of 240,000 tourists aboard 115 cruise ships.

December 30, 2017, will be the most visited day with 7,000 visitors, while January 14, 2018 could be the day with the most ship dockings, four and the second in terms of the number of tourists, 6,000.



The arrivals represent a 4.5% increase over the previous season, according to figures by the Tunta de Administración Portuaria y de Desarrollo Económico de la Vertiente Atlántica (Japdeva).

The 2017-2018 Caribbean cruise ship season officially got underway on October 11 and ends in May 2018.

The arrival of cruise ships generates economic activity in the port city of Limon, with musical groups, dance and other types of cultural presentations, as well as displays and sales of crafts and souvenirs. Cruise ship tourists also can purchase day trips to the interior of the country, enjoying adventure and nature activities.

On the Pacific Side



There are also cruise arrivals in the Pacific side, at the Puntarenas and Caldera ports, which are not under the administration of the Japdeva.



Although not as culturally diverse as Limon, the Puntarenas port allows tourists to take in the sights and sounds of Pacific, displays and sales of crafts and souvenirs, adventure and nature activities and a visit to the many festivals within a short driving distance of the port.



The Caldera port is usually for small luxury or boutique cruise ships, typically with only a few hundred guests, instead of thousands. The Caldera docking is amid the commercial port operations and offers little on site for tourists.

