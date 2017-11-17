If the presidential elections were held today, who would win? The latest poll reveals no one.

The current field of candidates for the election on February 14, 2018, is thirteen, some well known, including the perennial (his fifth consecutive outing) Otto Guevara, and a whole bunch of unknows, like the candidate for the ruling party, the PAC.

With less than three months to go and the #Cementazo scandal taking the headlines almost daily, you would never know there is a presidential election going on.

Let’s get to the numbers of the latest poll by Opol Consultores for Elmundo.cr, for the period between November 13 to 15, taking in the response of 1,736 people throughout the country, with a confidence level of 95% and margin of error of +/- 2.4%.

The candidate for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), Antonio Alvarez Desanti, leads the race with 30% support of those polled, followed by Juan Diego Castro of the Integración Nacional party, with a 24.5%.

The PUSC’s Rodolfo Piza scored a 11.9% support, trailed by Rodolfo Hernandez or the “good doctor” as is he known, making a comeback with a new party, the Partido Republicano Social Cristiano (PRSC) with a 9.6%. The PAC’s choice, Carlos Alvarado is with 7.5%, while Otto Guevara places 8th with a 2.3%.

Although it is too early to call the election, Alvarez Desanti is the most likely to sit in the president’s chair come May 8, 2018, but remember the ‘shoe-in’ Johnny Araya in 2014, when he quit the rate going into the run-off election?

If the elections were held today, no one would win the first round, for Costa Rica’s election rules call for a winning candidate to have not just the most number of votes, but at least 40% of the popular (all) the votes. Anything less, the top two square of in the run-off election in March.

Read all about the 2018 Costa Rica Presidential elections here, Costa Rica Decides 2018.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.