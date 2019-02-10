Costa Rica will send its Chargé d’Affaires in Venezuela back to Caracas after recognizing Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela, instead of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

The Foreign Ministry informed that Danilo González will return to the capital of Venezuela “during the next weeks”. In his last visit to that nation, in January, González received a diplomatic threat from the Maduro regime, given Costa Rica’s refusal to recognize him as the president of Venezuela.

After that episode, González returned to Costa Rica.

“Currently, Mr. González is in the process of induction and preparation before moving to Caracas,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In Venezuela, Danilo González will be the head of the diplomatic representation of Costa Rica, as befits the Chargé d’Affaires in countries where there is no designated ambassador. This is the case of Venezuela, where Costa Rica has had no ambassador since 2015.

At the moment, in its consular building in Caracas, Costa Rica maintains only one Venezuelan official in charge of administrative and archival tasks, such as the payment of public services.

Former Foreign Minister Manuel González explained that Costa Rica requires having a person in charge of business there to be able to meet the needs of people who require consular services, be they Costa Rican or Venezuelan.

The government of President Carlos Alvarado recognized on January 23 Juan Guaido as the legitimate governor of Venezuela.

