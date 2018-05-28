The Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE), with coordination with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), will now allow doctors in Costa Rica to register deaths online. The process can be done from aa public or private hospital, at home or any place with an internet connection.

The new digital system will significantly reduce the time of registration of deaths, especially when they occur in remote places, and will be of help to families as they go through the difficult times.

Once the doctor verifies and attests to a death, he or she can register the death digitally and immediately in the database of the Civil Registry. These professionals, legally incorporated into their professional association, will be the only ones authorized to carry out this procedure.

The TSE registers on average about 2,100 deaths per month.