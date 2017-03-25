Costa Rica Drops From Top Position After Loss To Mexico

Q SPORTS – The pre-game hype said Mexico had to come out on the attack if they were to keep the Ticos (Costa Ricans) at bay in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Mexico City on Friday night.

And that they did.

The first goal came in the seventh minute, when Javier Hernandez got one past Costa Rica’s unstoppable (not so much last night) Keylor Navas, followed up by a second by Néstor Araújo at the 45 minute mark, as Mexico kicked their way to 2-0 win against Costa Rica.

The Ticos tried in the first half with couple of nail-biting attempts missed, like that by Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) from a left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Or Bryan Ruiz left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

Going into the second half, the Ticos had lost steam, never recovering from the two goals in the previous half.

For most of the second half of the 90 minute play, the Costa Rican’s had a hard time getting past the middle field, the Mexicans almost like toying with their prey, passing ball up and down, from left to right, giving the Ticos the occasional taste of the ball.

The win by Mexico drops Costa Rica to second place with six points (the same number they had going in), behind Mexico now with seven.

In the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Panama is in third; the United States in fourth, after Friday night’s 6-0 win over Honduras, a big feat for the Americans considering their opponent was led the Colombian, JorgeLuis Pinto, the same coach to take Costa Rica to the World Cup 2014 quarter finals; Trinidad and Tobago in fifth; and Honduras in last place.

The next CONCACAF game for the Sele is Tuesday (March 28) against Honduras, 3:05pm local time.

