(Travel Agent Central) The analytics team at www.US.Jetcost.com recently revealed the results of their research and ongoing studies into the travel plans of Americans.

4,956 Americans aged 18 and over were quizzed about their vacation plans—where they had been and where they would be most likely to go next. The team managed to compile a variety of statistics about the average American traveler’s vacation practices, and a “bucket list” of the top 10 destinations for Americans.

On the quiz, respondents were initially asked where there most recent vacation had been. 39 percent of respondents—almost two fifths—stated they had been on a vacation in a different state within America, while the top destinations following that were Mexico at 12 percent and Canada at 11 percent.

When asked why they had gone to another state rather than another country, the top responses were “It’s not different going to another country/it’s completely different to the state I live in” at 26 percent and “It’s too expensive to venture outside of America” at 17 percent.

Following these inquiries, respondents were asked where in the world they’d most like to travel given the opportunity. From a full list of countries around the world, those taking the quiz were asked to pick their top three. Here are the top ten countries from the study:

1. Dubai – 29%

2. Costa Rica – 25%

3. Iceland – 24%

4. Italy – 20%

5. Kenya – 18%

6. Croatia – 17%

7. Brazil – 17%

8. Switzerland – 15%

9. Samoa – 14%

10. Cyprus – 13%

The poll then went on to ask what attracted each respondent to their top three countries. The most popular response for Dubai was “shopping opportunities” (48%); for Costa Rica, the main draw were “the sloth sanctuaries,” (52%) and for Iceland, the “Northern Lights” were the chief attraction (73%).

