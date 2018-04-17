The manufacturing industry and education services were the sectors that explained most of the positive variation registered in the second month of 2018.

From a report by the Central Bank of Costa Rica:

– The country’s production of goods and services, measured by the cycle trend series of the Monthly Economic Activity Index (IMAE), registered an interannual variation of 3.0% in February 2018, presenting a deceleration of the interannual rate of 0.1 point percentage (pp) with respect to what was observed in the previous month. On the other hand, the average rate for the first two months was 3.1%.

– In February 2018, nine of the fifteen groups of activities that make up the indicator showed a slowdown in the inter-annual growth rate of the cycle trend series.

– Manufacturing (despite the observed slowdown) and education and health services explained to a greater extent the growth observed in February 2018.

See full report (in Spanish).