The effective rate in dollars went up to 2.13% from 2.01% last week, while the passive basic rate in colones dropped to 5.75% after remaining at 5.80% for two consecutive weeks.

The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank of Costa Rica – published on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 18, news that after two weeks, the Passive Base Rate in colones dropped slightly.

The passive base rate is an average of deposit rates in colones given by financial institutions for maturities of 150-210 days.

The Central Bank also reported a rise in the Effective Dollar Rate (TED) to 2.13% from 2.01%.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.