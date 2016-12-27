“Costa Rica Elevated”: An Exuberant and Magical View of Pura Vida

Q COSTA RICA – “Costa Rica Elevated” is a must see video for anyone living, visiting, visited or thinking of visiting Costa Rica. It is a stunning journey flying over & under Costa Rica, featuring “Isla del Coco” and other hidden gems of this beautiful country!

This is a production by Costa Rican filmmaker Neftali Loría who worked with 12 photographers to achieve the best images of the tico landscape, that gives goose bumps to any Costa Rican or foreigner totally identifying with this small piece of land of only 51,100 square kilometres, called “Pura Vida”.

At 3:50 minutes, it is an exuberant and magical video that transports viewers by sea, land and air to an unrivaled Costa Rica.

Who is Neftali?

Neftali is a Costa Rica filmmaker who embarked on a journey around the world, creating incredible videos.

“I am an award-winning designer, travel filmmaker & adventure blogger from Costa Rica. About a year ago I sold all my stuff to travel the world and capture a glimpse of my experiences.” This is how Neftali described himself on his Lost and Free website.

How did I manage to cover his idea (economically)?

In an interview on wispeo.com on November 2015, Neftali explained, “I work as a designer full-time. I work from Monday-Friday, but remotely, so it allows me to work wherever I want as long as I have a good WiFi connection. So I said “WHY NOT?” Gotta travel right?

“My first destination was Italy. I spent two weeks sailing across Amalfi Coast, Pompei and Sorrento. I made a couple films, and people (friends mostly) started to react positively, so I got motivated on this whole idea of travel + video + anywhere. I decided to stick to it and continued doing this for: Barcelona, Egypt, Turkey & India,” explains Neftali.

Other Neftali titles include: “Parklands”, “Iceland”, Italian Winds” and “India Land of Kings”. All of Neftali’s movies can be viewed on his Lost and Free Visual Blog.

The “Costa Rica Elevated” video is available on the Lost and Free website, Facebook, Youtube, Vimeo and many other channels.

