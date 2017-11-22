Costa Rica has charted another clean energy accolade, so far this year, running on 300 days of 100% power generation from renewable energy sources, this according to the State power utility company, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), from figures of the Centro Nacional de Control de Energía (CENCE) – National Center for Energy Control.

With weeks yet to go to the end of the year, the figure already sets a new record, besting the 299 days set in 2015.

Last year, in 2016, the country went 271 days using only renewable energy.

Almost all, 99.2% of Costa Rica’s electrical power comes from five renewable sources: 78.26% from hydroelectric power, 10.29% from wind, 10.23% from geothermal energy and 0.84% percent from biomass and solar.

Without question, Costa Rica has emerged as a global environmental leader, with its frequent 100 percent renewable energy streaks. The country also has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2021, a deadline set a decade ago. However, that goal may not become a reality, just yet.

According to ICE, 2017 is the biggest year for wind production in the country’s history, with 1,014.82 gigawatt hours generated by 16 wind farms.

The first wind farm in the country and in Latin America was inaugurated in 1996, in Guanacaste.

CR fue el primer país de Latinoamérica que generó electricidad a partir del viento. Capacidad instalada aumentó 545% #ModeloEléctricoCR pic.twitter.com/MKb1qrxnbe — Grupo ICE (@GrupoICEcr) November 9, 2017

CR was the first country in Latin America that generated electricity from the wind. Installed capacity increased 545%.

La Planta Solar Miravalles, inaugurada en 2012, se convirtió en la primera del istmo en utilizar la radiación solar para producir electricidad. Está ubicada en la provincia de Guanacaste, considerada “la capital costarricense de las fuentes renovables”.#ModeloEléctricoCR pic.twitter.com/u2hkRs5Q4n — Grupo ICE (@GrupoICEcr) November 20, 2017

The Miravalles Solar Plant, inaugurated in 2012, became the first on the isthmus to use solar radiation to produce electricity. It is located in the province of Guanacaste, considered “the Costa Rican capital of renewable sources.”

