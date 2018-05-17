Costa Rica exports in technology, information and communication (ICT) are valued at US$3.3 billion, equivalent to 5.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This percentage is similar to what the agricultural activity in the country generates.

This data follows after Costa Rica became the first country in the world to quantify and characterize the exports of services provided through ICTs. The study headed by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), emerged as an initiative of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Trade (Comex), the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer), the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde), and the Costa Rican Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (Camtic).

The analysis took into account the information of the year 2016, which was provided by 984 companies that export technological services.

The destination market of exports was 60% to the United States, 13% to Europe, and 12% to Central America.

In terms of labor, 66% of the positions in ICT are occupied by men and 34% by women. In addition, this field of work generates direct employment opportunities of 5% of the total employment of the country.

