Cuba’s Minister of the Interior reports the cooperation with Costa Rica authorities in the extradition of Cuban Neftaly Garcia Testa to the island.

The Interpol Office in Havana had issued an arrest warrant for Garcia, identified as an organizer of frustrated drug shipments to Cuba between 2011 and 2016, activities for which 16 people – seven of them Costa Ricans – were sanctioned by the Cuban courts with prison sentences of between 10 and 20 years for International Drug Trafficking.

Cuba says it reaffirms its willingness to continue strengthening international judicial and police cooperation with other countries, in accordance with the multilateral and bilateral agreements adopted.

Likewise, it reiterates that there will be no impunity against those criminals, inside and outside its borders, who try to profit from the lives of people and encourage drug trafficking and consumption.

