In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a monthly variation of 0.59%, mainly explained by the prices of Entertainment and culture sector, and meals outside the home, , the group having a higher effect on the variation of the general index.

From a report by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) of Costa Rica:

During March the goods and services that showed the greatest negative effect were: potatoes, automobiles and tourist packages. On the other hand, tomatoes, gasoline and avocados were among the main items with the greatest positive effect.

In March of the last ten years, the highest year-on-year variation was recorded in 2009 with 12.32%; while in 2016 the only negative year-on-year change was registered (-1.09%)

See full report (in Spanish).