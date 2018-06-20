Fixed and mobile internet subscribers in Costa Rica surged by double figures in 2017, according to new data from the country’s telecommunications regulator Sutel.

Fixed internet accesses rose 11.2 percent year on year to 744,041 at the end of December, nearly two-thirds of which were in the 2-10Mbps range, while mobile internet accesses grew 10.4 percent to 4.78 million.

Total mobile subscriptions came to 8.84 million, around 77 percent of which were prepay lines, with state-owned ICE still dominating the market with 51.8 percent of lines (down from 53.3 percent in 2016), followed by Movistar (26.3%) and Claro (21.3%).

Fixed telephone accesses fell to 747,428 at the end of 2017 from 779,972 reported a year earlier, while pay-TV subscribers inched up by around 10,000 to 831,907 at the end of December, said Sutel.

