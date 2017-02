216 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Q COSTA RICA – The 2017 public school year (curso lectivo in Spanish) began today for approximately 948,000 students nationwide.

The academic year in Costa Rica is from the first week in February to the end of November. Some private schools, adopt the same school period as in the United States and Canada.

First day back to school images by Patricia Recio and Jeffrey Zamora for La Nacion.

