Costa Rica Is One Of The 10 Countries Where the iPhone Is More Expensive

Q TECH Looking to purchase a new iPhone 7? Costa Rica is not the place to do it. Doing so can cost you a lot more, says the Technology Price Index, published by the online retailer, Linio.

The index takes in the prices of 71 countries, ranking the average price of 14 different popular devices, both iOS (Apple) and Windows powered smarphones are other products.

Linio says it found a huge influence of tariffs, taxes, and inflation on price.

According to Linio, the cheapest countries for buying tech were those in the Middle East that, despite relatively high costs of living, they have a low VAT (Value Added Tax) on consumer products. On the other end of the scale, the most expensive countries for electronics were those like Belarus and Venezuela, where inflation and import restrictions have taken a huge toll on consumer access to the market.

In the Linio Technology Pricing Index, Costa Rica is ranked at 62 overall out of 72

According to Linio, the averagre price of an iPhone 7 in Costa Rica is US$852.94, while the same unit costs US$641.50 in Kuwait (number 1 in the ranking), US$555.25 in Canada (4th) and US$625.88 in the U.S. (8th). The most expensive iPhone 7 is in Venezuela, at US$97,813.82. No misprint.

The Q did a check of online prices for the iPhone 7 at Kölbi, Claro and Movistar in Costa Rica.

The State telecom, Kölbi, had the best prices for the iPhone 7: 32Gb Silver is ¢412,000 colones; 128Gb Jet Black is ¢475,000.

At Claro, with the most expensive prices, the the iPhone 7 32Gb Silver sells for ¢575,900 colones; 128Gb Black is ¢770,900.

At Movistar, the retail price for the iPhone 7 128Gb Jet Black is from ¢519,900.

Linio also compares prices around the world for Android, Macbook, Windows powered phones, PS4, XBox One, 40″ smart TV, and Apple Watch. On the last, if you have the time, Kuwait is your best price at US$242.

In Costa Rica, the Apple Watch will set you back US$467.46.

