Costa Rica’s telecommunications regulator, the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel), has announced the launch of an online registration service for prepaid mobile numbers.

The platform will enable users to exercise their rights as owners of the number, such as when applying for number portability, recovering it in the event of device loss and taking better advantage of operator offers.

Almost 8 in 10 Costa Rican mobile telephony subscribers currently correspond to the prepay segment, according to Sutel.