The Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) – Costa Rica’s Superintendency of Telecommunications – has declared that the country’s mobile market is now considered competitive following a public consultation on its proposal to remove price regulations.

The Sutel said there is expected a greater dynamics in the market, in which users may find greater availability of offers adjusted according to their needs, possibility at better prices for services, greater diversity of promotions and a wide improvement in the quality.



The change means that operators – Claro (America Movil), Movistar (Telefonica) and the State telecom, Kolbi ( Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad – ICE) – will now be able to offer new packages, plans, bundles, promotions and discounts to attract new customers.

In the statement announceing the change, the regulator said that it will continue to monitor service quality and take steps to prevent anti-competitive practices.

The change also means that the obligations imposed in 2009 on state-owned ICE as the dominant operator will be removed, said the Sutel.

The Sutel also announced that users can use the https://sutel.go.cr/pagina/informacion-al-usuario website for tools to know and compare the offers of operators. The website also informs of the rights of the users and to register complaints.



