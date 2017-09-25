The Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) – Costa Rica’s Superintendency of Telecommunications – has declared that the country’s mobile market is now considered competitive following a public consultation on its proposal to remove price regulations.
The Sutel said there is expected a greater dynamics in the market, in which users may find greater availability of offers adjusted according to their needs, possibility at better prices for services, greater diversity of promotions and a wide improvement in the quality.
The change means that operators – Claro (America Movil), Movistar (Telefonica) and the State telecom, Kolbi ( Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad – ICE) – will now be able to offer new packages, plans, bundles, promotions and discounts to attract new customers.
More: State of Mobile Networks in Costa Rica
In the statement announceing the change, the regulator said that it will continue to monitor service quality and take steps to prevent anti-competitive practices.
The change also means that the obligations imposed in 2009 on state-owned ICE as the dominant operator will be removed, said the Sutel.
The Sutel also announced that users can use the https://sutel.go.cr/pagina/informacion-al-usuario website for tools to know and compare the offers of operators. The website also informs of the rights of the users and to register complaints.