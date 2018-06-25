Though they failed to qualify for the 16 round, Costa Rica’s national team is looking to leave the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a victory. Losing 1-0 to Serbia and 2-0 to Brazil in the first two games, Costa Rica, eliminated from the World Cup, faces Switzerland on Wednesday.

The training session on Sunday for their upcoming challenge was attended by all players in Pavlovsk, in the outskirts of St. Petersburg. Despite the elimination, reports say the players were in a good mood during practice.

Switzerland tied 1-1 with Brazil in their opening and beat Serbia 2-1 on Friday. Brazil and Switzerland are tied for the first position in Group E with four points each, one point ahead of third-placed Serbia, while Costa Rica is at the bottom with zero points.