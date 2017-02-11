Costa Rica Motorcycle Sales Slow Down

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter

(Q COSTA RICA) The union of importers of motorcycles has reported that in 2016 sales grew by 19%, lower than the 23% increase achieved in the previous year.

Figures from the Association of Motorcycle Importers (Aima) indicate that last year 67,736 units were sold, 19% more than what was sold in 2015, but lower than the 75,000 units that the union planned for this year.

See also: “ Motorcycle Market in Costa Rica ”

Gilbert Porras, president of the AIMA, “… said that the pace of growth slowed during the second half.“The market was growing at a rate of 25% per year for four years and it was expected that at some point it would start to go down and this started to happen in the last year’.”

Nacion.com reports that “…At this rate, it is likely that growth in 2017 will be less or even be negative, according to Porras.’This is a product of the domestic situation and the political and economic changes in our major trading partners and the world at large’.”

Figures by the union indicate that the speed of growth in sales has been declining since 2013. That year the increase over 2012 was 32%, and then the growth rate went down year after year: 27% between 2013 and 2014, 22.6% between 2014 and 2015 and 18.6% last year.

Source: Centralamericandata.com

