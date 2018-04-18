The Committee of Chemists has endorsed the policies of management of industrial chemical products, care and prevention of chemical accidents, and registration of transfers and polluting emissions.

From a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Trade:

The Committee of Chemists that evaluates policies related to the management of industrial chemical products in the process of our country’s adhesion to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), has issued a formal opinion in favor of the entry of Costa Rica to this Organization.

This positive decision was obtained after a thorough analysis by OECD experts and member countries, in relation to the will and the capacity of the country to apply the legal instruments of the Organization in terms of integrated management of industrial chemicals, attention and prevention of chemical accidents, and registration of transfers and polluting emissions, among other things.