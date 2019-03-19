After nearly 100,000 Mexican tourists visited Costa Rica in 2018, this year the authorities plan to intensify the country’s promotion in Mexico’s main cities.

According to the latest estimates, this year about 508,000 Mexicans would be considering vacationing in Costa Rica.

From the Pro Imagen Group Association press release:

Half a million Mexicans have in mind to visit someday Costa Rica, according to estimates of 2019 that has the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT) in the study of Best Prospects.

According to ICT forecasts, in 2016 there were 450,000 better prospects, which means a 50,000 increase of Mexicans interested in coming to Costa Rica.

“These data are good news for the country, so this year we will be intensifying promotional efforts, in conjunction with the ICT in the main cities of that country: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Only last year, 98,918 Mexicans visited our country, most of them from these cities. Pro Imagen Association chose them because they are the largest travelers’ stations in Mexico, they have excellent air connections and because their inhabitants have shown great interest in knowing Costa Rica,” said Silvia Vargas, president of the Pro Imagen Group Association.

Source Centralamericadata.com

