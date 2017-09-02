Costa Rica is one step closer to Russia next year, defeating the United States in their home Friday night. The final score was 2-0.

Costa Rica’s win last night means the national soccer (futbol in Spanish) team maintains its second place, behind Mexico, who has already qualified. The top three national quality for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

“We didn’t capitalize on potential opportunities. We didn’t have a good night. Give Costa Rica credit. I thought they outplayed us and outcoached us tonight,” said Bruce Arena, the US coach.

Friday night’s win adds three points to Costa Rica’s standing now at 14, the U.S. is in third spot, in the Central American and Caribbean region (CONCACAF) qualifying tournament with eight points, ahead of Honduras on goal difference.

The top three nations quality for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

CONCACAF Standings as at September 2, 2017



Team Record Points Mexico 5-0-2 17 Costa Rica 4-1-2 14 United States 2-3-2 8 Honduras 2-3-2 8 Panama 1-2-4 7 Trinidad & Tobago 1-0-6 3

In the 5th round of preliminary competition, Costa Rica plays two home games, at home at the Estadio Nacional, the first against Mexico on September 5, and Honduras on October 6, before heading to Panama on October 10.

The Americans play at Honduras on Sept. 5 and close the hexagonal next month at home against Panama and at Trinidad and Tobago.

Right now Costa Rica has probably qualified unless they fall apart in their last two games, so the third spot is going to be a battle amongst the four remaining teams, though it is doubtful T&B have any real chance of moving up the ladder.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.