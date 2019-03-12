In the second month of the year, the year-on-year change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 1.5%, below the 2.2% increase recorded in February 2018.

During February, the goods and services with the greatest positive effect were: automobile, primary education and junior high school. On the other hand, gasoline, papaya and tomato were among the main with the greatest negative effect, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

The report states that “… The level of the general index in February 2019 is 104.662, while in the previous month it was 104.576. The groups with the greatest contribution to the variation of the CPI in February are: Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Education.

Of the 315 goods and services constituting the basic basket, 53% increased in price, 39% decreased in price and 8% showed no variation.

In February of the last ten years, the highest year-on-year change occurred in 2013 at 6.52 %, while 2016 saw the only negative year-on-year change (-0.03 %).”

