Costa Rica continues losing competitiveness because of its internet services, with average speeds reported of just 6.9 Mbps on the 4G network, far away from the world average and below the rest of Central America.

The international company OpenSignal reports that Costa Rica’s 4G network has the worst average global speed, just above India, where the average speed of the 4G network is 6.13 Mbps.

In it’s June 2017 report, OpenSignal’s latest data indicates that Movistar has maintained its lead position ahead of the competition since the last report in November. And while they still saw slow mobile broadband speeds across the board, Kölbi had shown a significant improvement in 4G availability.

Notwithstanding Kölbi’s 4G service advances, the three Costa Rican mobile operators overall have seen few significant changes to their mobile data availability, speeds and latency scores since the last report. In fact, says OpenSigna, “we noticed declines in some individual metrics in our latest data”.

While Movistar stays in lead position, in terms of 4G availability, measurements indicate that Kölbi is catching up fast.

In their analysis of 75 countries, OpenSignal found that Costa Rica as a whole came in dead last in average 4G speeds. “There is clearly room for improvement,” says the report.

With respect to 3G download speeds, the OpenSignal report says all three operators, Movistar, Claro and Kölbi, are still offering relatively slow speeds. “We measured average 3G speeds for all three below 2.5 Mbps, which is well below the global average of 4.4 Mbps,” indicated the report.

Regarding the availability of the 4G LTE network, OpenSingal November 2017 report puts Costa Rica near the bottom, not at the bottom but it is among those in the last places. Costa Rica enjoys an indicator of 60.43% in this category, while last place is Algeria with 41.50%.”

In Central America, Guatemala and Panama have a higher indicated, 65.88% and 71.66%, respectively. The other countries, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Belize are not listed.

