Costa Rica is full of sports. From the most traditional such as basketball and baseball, to some that went from being a simple pastime to competing in other latitudes. There are also other activities that aspire to be recognized in a short time.
Not bad for a footballing country that in a few years saw how dozens of activities met the three premises required by the ICODER to become a sport: to have a federation, a clear standard with defined parameters and direct competetition.
Today, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER) registers 57 sports, among them are:
- Chess
- Athletics
- Basketball
- Handball
- Baseball
- Billiards
- Bowling
- Boxing
- Cheerleading
- Cycling
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Bodybuilding
- Football (American)
- Soccer (futbol)
- Gymnastics
- Golf
- Weightlifting
- Hockey
- Jiu Jitsu
- Judo
- Karate
- Kayak and canoeing
- Mountaineering
- Motorcycling
- Swimming
- Skating
- Racquetball
- Softball
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Cricket
- Dominoes
- Badminton
- Kickboxing
- Lacrosse
- Greco-Roman wrestling
- Skateboarding
- Squash
- Archery
- Skydiving
- Table tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball (including beach volleyball).
Read the full story (in Spanish) in La Nacion