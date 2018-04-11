Costa Rica is full of sports. From the most traditional such as basketball and baseball, to some that went from being a simple pastime to competing in other latitudes. There are also other activities that aspire to be recognized in a short time.

Not bad for a footballing country that in a few years saw how dozens of activities met the three premises required by the ICODER to become a sport: to have a federation, a clear standard with defined parameters and direct competetition.

Today, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER) registers 57 sports, among them are:

Chess

Athletics

Basketball

Handball

Baseball

Billiards

Bowling

Boxing

Cheerleading

Cycling

Equestrian

Fencing

Bodybuilding

Football (American)

Soccer (futbol)

Gymnastics

Golf

Weightlifting

Hockey

Jiu Jitsu

Judo

Karate

Kayak and canoeing

Mountaineering

Motorcycling

Swimming

Skating

Racquetball

Softball

Taekwondo

Tennis

Cricket

Dominoes

Badminton

Kickboxing

Lacrosse

Greco-Roman wrestling

Skateboarding

Squash

Archery

Skydiving

Table tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball (including beach volleyball).

Read the full story (in Spanish) in La Nacion