Costa Rica is full of sports. From the most traditional such as basketball and baseball, to some that went from being a simple pastime to competing in other latitudes. There are also other activities that aspire to be recognized in a short time.

Not bad for a footballing country that in a few years saw how dozens of activities met the three premises required by the ICODER to become a sport: to have a federation, a clear standard with defined parameters and direct competetition.

Today, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER) registers 57 sports, among them are:

  • Chess
  • Athletics
  • Basketball
  • Handball
  • Baseball
  • Billiards
  • Bowling
  • Boxing
  • Cheerleading
  • Cycling
  • Equestrian
  • Fencing
  • Bodybuilding
  • Football (American)
  • Soccer (futbol)
  • Gymnastics
  • Golf
  • Weightlifting
  • Hockey
  • Jiu Jitsu
  • Judo
  • Karate
  • Kayak and canoeing
  • Mountaineering
  • Motorcycling
  • Swimming
  • Skating
  • Racquetball
  • Softball
  • Taekwondo
  • Tennis
  • Cricket
  • Dominoes
  • Badminton
  • Kickboxing
  • Lacrosse
  • Greco-Roman wrestling
  • Skateboarding
  • Squash
  • Archery
  • Skydiving
  • Table tennis
  • Triathlon
  • Volleyball (including beach volleyball).

Read the full story (in Spanish) in La Nacion

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR