Costa Rica to Import More Beans To Meet Domestic Demand

Q COSTA RICA – Due to the effects of El Niño, Costa Rica will be forced to import more beans than expected, for the 2016-2017 period ending next June, in view of a 38% decrease in the national crop and 5,450 tons will need to be imported to meet domestic demand.

The import is based on the recommendation by the National Production Council (CNP).

The declaration of shortages allows this food product to be imported without incurring the 30% tariff for black beans and 20% for red, except for black beans coming from the United States, which incurs a 9.2% tariff for 2017 because of the tax elimination plan agreed in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and which will be totally exempted in 2020.”

Alexander Monge, executive director of the Asociación Nacional de Industriales del Frijol (Anifri) -National Association of Bean Industries, noted that Supply problem goes beyond the fall in the national crop, because production in China was also affected by weather and resulting very poor quality. For that Monge believes the import should be 10,000 tons instead.

According to Monge, is the import is not increased, it could mean about 5,000 tons of the grain will be paying a tariff, leading to higher costs, and higher prices at the consumer level.

Costa Rica bean imports in the 2016 calendar year

In total, Costa Rica imported 18,683 tons of the grain from China (including 10,000 tons agreed in the FTA with China),14,401 tons from Central America (particularly Nicaragua), and 3,263 tons Of other origins, in which Argentina is the principal source.

