The Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel), Costa Rica’s telecommunications overwatch, announced that it has received the respective offers to install free wireless internet in public spaces throughout the country starting this year. The Espacios Públicos Conectados (Public Connected Spaces) program will include 515 sites such as parks, plazas, train stations and university campuses, with free internet.

“It is a very important step in the development of broadband networks that will open new opportunities to the inhabitants of the whole country, will improve the connection capacity in many areas and reflects the interest of the Costa Rican capital companies in investing in this project,” said Manuel Emilio Ruiz, member of the Sutel in a statement.

Submitting offers to the program are the local consortium formed by the state-owned Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), the state company Radiográfica Costarricense (Racsa) and PC Central; the cooperative Coopeguanacaste; and the private company Telecable.

The Sutel now has 45 days to review the offers and award contracts. The awarded companies will have between 6 and 18 months to deliver.