Costa Rica To Keep Track Of Its Pigs

Q COSTA RICA – The Costa Rica Servicio Nacional de Salud Animal (SENASA) – National Animal Health Service – announced it’s plan to implement traceability of pigs.

The process includes registration and updating information on substinence, small, medium and large pig farms in the country.

From a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture (MAG)

As part of the implementation of the Control System for Mobilization and Traceability of pigs from the beginning of this year 2017, the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) at the Ministry of Agriculture, is carrying out, in regional offices, registration and updating of information of existing pig farms in the country (subsistence / backyard, small, medium and large) in the Integrated Registration System for Agricultural Establishments (SIREA by its initials in Spanish), with registration of establishments composing the first stage established in the implementation of the traceability system for the pig sector.

“These actions form part of the information that our country needs to be internationally recognized by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) as a country “free of classical swine fever disease” which is of great importance in terms of health and the commercial aspect, said Bernardo Jaen, General director of SENASA.

Source: Centralamericandata.com

