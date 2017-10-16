Costa Rica tourism, foreign travel to the country, generated US$4 billion dollars in income between July 2016 and June of this year.

Expenditures of dollars for trips abroad from Costa Rica have also increased. Between July last year and June 2017, an accumulated amount of US$885 million was recorded.

The Balance of Payments figures for the second quarter of the year published by the Central Bank also “… reflects an increase in direct investment in tourism. In the first half of this year alone the figure reached US$318 million, almost six times more than in the first half of the previous year.”

Mauricio Ventura, Minister of Tourism, told Nacion.com: “…´I think this is a process of consolidation, a significant leap was made in the last two years, we have generated some actions that are clearly producing results and we are seeing it reflected in the numbers, the entry of airlines is still important and is going to continue in the future, there are still some airlines that are coming that have not yet entered the country´.”

Costa Rica now had eight direct flights by European airlines, with KLM set to resume its flights on October 31 and Luftansa is expected next year.

Ventura explained that bringing an airline (to Costa Rica) is not an isolated action, but requires work to strengthen that market, with a greater investment that serves the tourism sector, such as hotels.

Costa Rica will hold its first sustainable tourism investment fair on November 13 and 14, which is expected to generate a major upturn in this sector.



Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.