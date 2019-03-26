Although between 2017 and 2018 the average spending of tourists in Costa Rica fell 14%, the average spending per foreign tourist in Costa Rica increased in the last eight years by 9%, which, it is estimated, is due to a combination of more activities in the country and probably at a higher price.

According to figures from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Board – in the last two years the average spending by tourists visiting the country decreased by US$226, going from US$1,561 in 2017 to US$1,335 in 2018.

The stay per person remains the samse around 12 nights.

The president of the Camara Nacional De Turismo (Canatur) – National Chamber of Tourism, Sary Valverde, told Nacion.com that “… Costa Rica is at a good time, not only to increase the number of visitors each year but also to increase the range of activities and services offered within its territory.”

Valverde added that “… Costa Rica still has the capacity to absorb demand. However, it must continually analyze how we are with the numbers to avoid an eventual saturation. The country has great natural beauty and more and more tourists are willing to pay for it”.

With respect to cruise ships arrivals, the ICT, for the 2018-2019 season, estimates a 9% increase – a total of 249 vesselsin arrivals at the country’s five main poirts – over the previous period.

Related