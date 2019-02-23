The Costa Rica Tourism Board has named VoX International as its public relations and communications representative in Canada.

VoX will manage the Central America destination’s media relations and day-to-day operations for the Canadian market.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be representing Costa Rica in the Canadian market,” said Susan Webb, founder and president of VoX International. “As a top destination for Canadian travelers, we will be leveraging our industry and media relationships to bring even more Canadians to the luxury experiences, outdoor adventures and limitless opportunities of the country.”

In addition, VoX will be hosting a number of media familiarization trips to the islands, offering journalists a first-hand experience of the destination through themed group and customized individual trips.

VoX has created a comprehensive PR program to support the Essential Costa Rica platform, aiming to boost the country’s reputation as a leading tourist destination in sustainability and advocate the locals’ lifestyle that is “all about enjoying life to the fullest while taking care of the mind, body and soul.”

VoX plans to promote Costa Rica through media relations, press trips, consumer activations and partnerships – particularly in working with NJF PR in New York, the agency of record.

Costa Rica is ranked as one of the most visited international destinations and is known for its conservation efforts and natural protected territory.

For more information on Costa Rica, go to visitcostarica.com/en.

