Costa Rica Unemployment Remains at 9.5%

Q COSTA RICA – Costa Rica’s unemployment rate remained at 9.5% at the end of the last quarter of 2016 and an annual increase was recorded of nearly 2% in informal employment.
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter Continuous Employment Survey 2016 from a statement issued by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Census:
- The employment rate reached 54.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016, a figure which has remained the same in respect to the same quarter the previous year.
- Unemployment in the national population did not show significant statistical changes, standing at 9.5% in fourth quarter of 2016.
- The percentage of informal employment increased by 1.7 pp year on year due to increased independents.
- For the fourth quarter of 2016, the domestic employed population was 2.06 million people, with an occupancy rate that reached 54.3%,
- The employment rate for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 69.0 for men and 39.5 for women.
Sources: Elfinancierocr.com; Centralamericandata.con; Inec.cr